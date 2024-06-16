The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$32,704.88 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$42.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$43.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on North West

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.