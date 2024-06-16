The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Head to Head Analysis

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.20 -$23.18 million ($4.84) -0.71 Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 5.16 $1.40 billion $2.22 22.64

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $61.89, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -83.56% -107.48% -82.49% Trip.com Group 22.99% 10.73% 5.93%

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

