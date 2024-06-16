The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.