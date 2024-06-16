The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 307.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $108.50 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

