The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,732 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after acquiring an additional 517,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

