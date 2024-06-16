TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 0.8%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.45 ($0.31). 41,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 138,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.65 ($0.31).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The company has a market capitalization of £15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2,445.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.74.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.