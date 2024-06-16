Threshold Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $274.73 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.40 or 1.00022329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00091056 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02713394 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,933,835.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

