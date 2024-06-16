TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

