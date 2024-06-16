TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

