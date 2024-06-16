TKG Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

