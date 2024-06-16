TKG Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

KO opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

