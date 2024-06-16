TKG Advisors LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Intel accounts for 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Get Intel alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.