TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares Dividend of $0.86

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.8579 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.81.

TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $65.78 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

