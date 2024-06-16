TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8579 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.4 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.