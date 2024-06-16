Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Given Hold Rating at Erste Group Bank

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Toyota Motor stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $152.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
