Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Given Hold Rating at Erste Group Bank

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $152.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after buying an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after buying an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

