Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.16. Traeger has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

