Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $20.22. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 136,616 shares.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,626 shares of company stock worth $4,956,441. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.