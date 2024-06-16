Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $55.69

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $53.84. Twilio shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 612,796 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,745,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

