Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Twilio Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

