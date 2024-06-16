TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Stock Price Up 28.2%

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 8,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
TX Rail Products Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
TX Rail Products Company Profile
TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.
