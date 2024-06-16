Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,092,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 765,547 shares.The stock last traded at $39.72 and had previously closed at $43.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $518,923. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

