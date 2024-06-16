United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $133.01

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $133.01 and last traded at $133.08, with a volume of 388500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.