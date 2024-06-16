United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

