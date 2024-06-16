United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $312.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.22.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $288.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $288.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.42 and its 200-day moving average is $238.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,128 shares of company stock valued at $43,561,905 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.