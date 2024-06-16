Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 442091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $660.72 million, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,809,000 after purchasing an additional 542,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 91,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,858,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after buying an additional 414,810 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 595,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

