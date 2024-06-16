USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Raymond James raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

USAC stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at $132,964,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at $132,964,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,127,731 shares of company stock worth $153,764,903.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.