V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 418 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 61.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Equinix by 37.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $766.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $756.41 and a 200 day moving average of $803.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

