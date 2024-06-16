V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $286.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.35 and its 200 day moving average is $338.71. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

