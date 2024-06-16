Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Shares Down 16.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) were down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 171,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 68,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.50 million.

Valeo Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Stories

