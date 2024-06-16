Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 144,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 372,112 shares.The stock last traded at $68.40 and had previously closed at $69.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

