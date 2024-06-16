Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 139.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

