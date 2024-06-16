Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $45,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.64.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

