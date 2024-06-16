Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 60,464 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $68.33.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1719 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,099,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

