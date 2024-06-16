Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 60,464 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $68.33.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1719 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
