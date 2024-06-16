Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 183153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Vinci Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

