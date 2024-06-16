Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Takes $655,000 Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Banco Santander (Brasil) comprises 0.1% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $4.99 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

