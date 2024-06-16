Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Takes $83.87 Million Position in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,696,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,865,000. Almacenes Éxito accounts for about 18.1% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 842,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 835,862 shares in the last quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EXTO opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0085 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

