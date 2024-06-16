VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of VNET opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $579.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 89.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

