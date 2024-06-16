W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

