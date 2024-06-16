Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.69.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading

