Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 72.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $367,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,852,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

NYSE WMT opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

