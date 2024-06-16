Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2077774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.