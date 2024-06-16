Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 60.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 183,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 550,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.