Wealth Forward LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,003,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 13.5% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 180.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

