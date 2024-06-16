Wealth Forward LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

USB opened at $38.83 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

