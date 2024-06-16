Wealth Forward LLC Invests $1.06 Million in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned about 0.05% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $103.30.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
