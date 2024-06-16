Wealth Forward LLC Invests $1.06 Million in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned about 0.05% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $103.30.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.