Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRON. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $46.27 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

