Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$4.13. Westaim shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 42,319 shares.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 24.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 78.98% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.4515442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

