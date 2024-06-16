Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.