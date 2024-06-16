Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

WHLR stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $226.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 17,568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753,058 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

