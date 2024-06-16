WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

